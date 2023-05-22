Southern Choctaw High students take next steps

Keontavius McGrew (C-seated) signed a 4-year football scholarship with Faulkner University....
Keontavius McGrew (C-seated) signed a 4-year football scholarship with Faulkner University. He's pictured with his parents Alisha McGrew and Selebra Philon and Principal Jeremy Adams. Also pictured are his high school football coaches, Jeremy Noland, Coach Roscoe and Coach Johnson.(Southern Choctaw High School)
By Southern Choctaw High School
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. - Two Southern Choctaw High School students have signed scholarships that will cover the next four years of their academic and extra curricular endeavors.

Keontavius McGrew signed a 4-year football scholarship with Faulkner University of Montgomery, Ala.

Dalton Gage Fell signed a 4-year band scholarship with the University of West Alabama.

Southern Choctaw High School senior Dalton Gage Fell signed a 4-year band scholarship with the...
Southern Choctaw High School senior Dalton Gage Fell signed a 4-year band scholarship with the University of West Alabama.(Southern Choctaw High School)

Both marked the occasions in ceremonies last week in Gilbertown.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Some of us could see scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon, so make...
Cooler temperatures and rain to start out your week

Latest News

Wall of Remembrance Meridian
Wall of Remembrance goes up at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park
Wall of Remembrance goes up at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park
187th Air National Guard
Key Field Air National Guard Wing Care Team offers collaborative resources
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday announced the awarding of $688,559...
Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians gets over $688,000 for low-income housing