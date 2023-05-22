Southern Choctaw High students take next steps
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. - Two Southern Choctaw High School students have signed scholarships that will cover the next four years of their academic and extra curricular endeavors.
Keontavius McGrew signed a 4-year football scholarship with Faulkner University of Montgomery, Ala.
Dalton Gage Fell signed a 4-year band scholarship with the University of West Alabama.
Both marked the occasions in ceremonies last week in Gilbertown.
