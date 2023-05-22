Southern Choctaw High students take next steps

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. - Two Southern Choctaw High School students have signed scholarships that will cover the next four years of their academic and extra curricular endeavors.

Keontavius McGrew signed a 4-year football scholarship with Faulkner University of Montgomery, Ala.

Dalton Gage Fell signed a 4-year band scholarship with the University of West Alabama.

Both marked the occasions in ceremonies last week in Gilbertown.

