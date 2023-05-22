Wall of Remembrance goes up at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -East Mississippi is honoring its military members and veterans through the new construction of the Wall of Remembrance.

This new wall is being constructed at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park near Key Field.

It is fifty feet long and eight feet high and will be able to hold 700 memorial plaques.

This is just phase two of the four-phase project the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is planning to create.

“The thing about this wall is it’s going to be free-standing, and the plaques on the walls, some of them will and some won’t. They’ll have the actual image of the individual with their names and ranks and service period, possibly what they did during the military, and it’s just and the service emblem of the branch they served in,” said the President of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, Jeff Summerlin.

If you would like to purchase a plaque or donate to any of these projects, you can visit their website by click here.

