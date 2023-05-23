1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Columbia after an officer-involved shooting turned fatal when Marion County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting that took place around 4:30 p.m. near Highway 35.

MBI said deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant when a person pointed a weapon toward the deputies. The person was fatally injured.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

- (WDAM)

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.