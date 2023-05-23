1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Columbia; MBI investigating

MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the...
MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.(MGN)
By Trey Howard and WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Columbia after an officer-involved shooting turned fatal when Marion County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting that took place around 4:30 p.m. near Highway 35.

MBI said deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant when a person pointed a weapon toward the deputies. The person was fatally injured.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

MBI is currently evaluating the incident and is gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

-
-(WDAM)

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesdays murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Scattered showers return Sat.
Not a complete washout but Wing Wednesday calls for rain showers
Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesdays murder
ECCC's Gage Miller Competing in National Championship- clipped version
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: ECCC Warriors baseball - clipped version
ECCC preps for NJCAA World Series- clipped version