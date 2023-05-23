14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A total of 14 people were injured in three shootings in Clarksdale, Mississippi, that are believed to be connected.

Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley says the shootings happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All 14 victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. All but one have since been released.

Surveillance shows the moments gunfire rang out and people ran for their lives in downtown Clarksdale.

“It sounded like a war zone,” said business owner Robert Franklin.

Robert Franklin was just one of several people ducking and hiding to avoid the spray of bullets just feet away early Sunday morning.

“Just like in the movies or at a gun range,” said Franklin. “It was totally out of place. This is not supposed to happen here.”

Clarksdale Police say 14 people were shot in three separate shootings on Delta Avenue, West Second Street, and at the intersection of Friars Point Road and Florence Avenue.

Police say two gangs, one from Tunica County and another from Coahama County are to blame.

“It was a fight at the concert they left the concert and everybody just gathered up at the 300 Block of Delta and that’s where the first incident occurred,” said Clarksdale Police Sergeant George Johnson.

Sergeant George Johnson with the Clarksdale Police Department says 12 of the 14 were shot on Delta Avenue feet away from businesses and homes.

“At this time we don’t have any suspects but we’re on the verge of closing in on the case,” said Sergeant Johnson.

One day later, shell casings and bullets can be found in front of businesses, leaving many in the community shaken up and wanting those responsible caught quickly.

“Even though that crowd is there and maybe the likelihood of those crowds resulting in violence, it wasn’t everyone being violent,” said Franklin. “It was just a few people and if we can just get those people off the streets and in prison for a long time. That will make everyone else safer.”

Clarksdale Police are working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and ATF on this case.

The majority of victims were shot on Delta Avenue. Police say several rifles, handguns and shell casings were found at the scene.

A second shooting happened on West 2nd Street near Cuyahoga Street.

A woman was also found at Florence Avenue and Friars Point Road with a gunshot wound.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Sergeant George Johnson said. “We put the time in, we put the work in, we are currently working with Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well as ATF (Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms). So they’re all chiming in helping us on this investigation. At this time we don’t have any suspects. But we’re on the verge of closing in on the case.”

Clarksdale Police Department and Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about who is responsible, call police at 662-621-8152.

