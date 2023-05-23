19-year-old arrested for kidnapping after teen found dead in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA/WMC) - A teen was found dead in Tupelo on Tuesday morning, WTVA reports.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as 16-year-old Denasia McGregory.

Hours later, police arrested 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin on a felony kidnapping charge.

Family members say the two were dating each other.

