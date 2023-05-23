City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DONALD MATTHEWS1960HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHUTILA HARDY19885511 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
PETIT LARCENY
CORY REED19873799 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ROBERT E HARRIS19918054 VANZYVERDAN RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
STALKING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:27 PM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:52 PM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens

Latest News

Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Man dies in Meridian shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 23, 2023
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects