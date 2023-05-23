City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2023
May. 23, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DONALD MATTHEWS
|1960
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SHUTILA HARDY
|1988
|5511 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
PETIT LARCENY
|CORY REED
|1987
|3799 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ROBERT E HARRIS
|1991
|8054 VANZYVERDAN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
STALKING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:27 PM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:52 PM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
