City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:27 PM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:52 PM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.