Cloudy and comfortable Tuesday as rain showers remain in the forecast

Pack rain gear
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! Scattered showers are possible today with plenty of moisture in the air. We could see rain showers early this morning lasting through the afternoon. Rain will clear this evening, so it will still be a nice day to enjoy if your are dodging those rain showers. Rain chances will be hard to find through the rest of the week. I hope you all stay safe and have a terrific day.

