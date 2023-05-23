Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Chickasawhay River Rescue(WDAM)
By Ame Posey and Michael Clark
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two families are grieving after the bodies of two missing teens were recovered from the Chickasawhay River overnight.

The teens, 15-year-old Sha’Cora Hayes and 19-year-old Azavein Hill (both from Wayne County), were first reported missing on Saturday, May 20, after strong currents overwhelmed them while swimming.

Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.

According to Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam, responders recovered Hayes’ body around 11:30 p.m. Monday and Hill’s body around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

State Line Mayor Willie Miller, who assisted with the recovery efforts, said he wanted to thank all of the state and neighboring county agencies that responded with aid.

“I just want to give appreciation to all Mississippi emergency responders that came out,” said Miller. “They did an amazing job. Greene County EMA Director Trent Robertson led the effort, and he did an amazing job. All responders made it happen to get closure to the families.”

Miller said the bodies were discovered about 250 yards from where they went missing.

