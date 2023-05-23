Cracker Barrel permanently closes Jackson location

Cracker Barrel permanently closes Jackson location
Cracker Barrel permanently closes Jackson location(KPTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North in Jackson has permanently closed its doors.

In a statement to the media Tuesday, the company said, “We have made the difficult decision to close our store in Jackson, Mississippi, effective Monday, May 22.

The news comes eight months after this location temporarily closed due to Jackson’s water crisis.

The statement went on to say that the Jackson restaurant location could not overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Employees have been offered employment at another location.

Read the full statement here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.

Latest News

Judith Ann Neelley
Governor Ivey ‘strongly opposes parole of convicted child murderer’
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Man dies in Meridian shooting
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
15-year-old killed by former Clarksdale police officer, police say
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens