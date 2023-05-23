Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi hosted its summer boot camp in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi hosted its Third Congressional District summer boot camp for election commissioners at the MSU Meridian campus on Tuesday morning.

The summer boot camp is a workshop where commissioners were invited to learn more about laws or policies needed to follow on election day.

Lauderdale County Election Commissioner of District 2, Consuella Rue, said these workshops are for new and returning election commissioners.

“They will cover things like how to open and close the express votes, the DS200, which are the machines that you actually will be voting on that day. They will cover things about how many days in a year that each county can get, according to what their population is in that county. They cover different statues that you have to abide by. It’s just a whole lot and we actually had training in January, which was a three-day training. We just combined it into one day as a refresher,” said Commissioner Rue.

There were at least a 100 people in attendance at the boot camp representing over 20 counties across the state.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.