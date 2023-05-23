Hall wins Sun Belt Pitcher of the year, and announced as Golden Spikes Semifinalist

USM Pitcher, Tanner Hall, walks off the field after striking out a batter in the Golden Eagles'...
USM Pitcher, Tanner Hall, walks off the field after striking out a batter in the Golden Eagles' game against the Ragin' Cajuns.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Tanner Hall, a junior right-handed pitcher for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, was announced as the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Hall was joined by two teammates to be named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Teams.

Hall and Shortstop, Dustin Dickerson, were named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, and third baseman Danny Lynch was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

This is Hall’s second consecutive year being named the Sun Belt Conference’s best pitcher.

Hall is the only pitcher in the Sun Belt to win 9 of 10 starts in conference play, and he won 11 games total this year, tied for second most nationally.

Hall Reached 100 strikeouts for the second straight season, and he is now second all time at Southern Miss in career strikeouts, with 278.

Tanner Hall was also named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award for the second straight year.

The award honors the top amateur baseball player in the country, and 25 players from across the nation were announced as semifinalists.

The Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 25 on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects

Latest News

Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Green Bay to host NFL draft in 2025 as northern tour continues
Southern Choctaw High students take next steps
Keontavius McGrew (C-seated) signed a 4-year football scholarship with Faulkner University....
Southern Choctaw High students take next steps
Kemp Alderman was named the winner of the 2023 Ferriss Trophy, presented to the most...
Kemp Alderman wins Ferris Trophy