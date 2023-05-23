Hall wins Sun Belt Pitcher of the year, and announced as Golden Spikes Semifinalist

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Tanner Hall, a junior right-handed pitcher for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, was announced as the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Hall was joined by two teammates to be named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Teams.

Hall and Shortstop, Dustin Dickerson, were named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, and third baseman Danny Lynch was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

This is Hall’s second consecutive year being named the Sun Belt Conference’s best pitcher.

Hall is the only pitcher in the Sun Belt to win 9 of 10 starts in conference play, and he won 11 games total this year, tied for second most nationally.

Hall Reached 100 strikeouts for the second straight season, and he is now second all time at Southern Miss in career strikeouts, with 278.

Tanner Hall was also named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award for the second straight year.

The award honors the top amateur baseball player in the country, and 25 players from across the nation were announced as semifinalists.

The Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 25 on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.