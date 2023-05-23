Skip to content
Kemper County Arrest Report May 23, 2023
Daily Docket 1
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Benjamin Winston 05-22-2023 DUI 4th.jpg
Raphael Whitsett 05-13-2023 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance.jpg
Joseph Torres 05-19-2023 Trafficking Controlled Substance; Possession of Controlled Substance-Crack Cocaine; Possession of Controlled Substance; Motor Vehicle Theft.jpg
Linda Griffin 05-17-2023 Trespassing; Disturbance of the Peace; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
L C Harrison 05-17-2023 Disturbance of the Peace.jpg
Sadarius Bohannon 05-20-2023 Possession of Stolen Firearm.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
