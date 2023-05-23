Kemper County Arrest Report May 23, 2023

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Benjamin Winston 05-22-2023 DUI 4th.jpg
Benjamin Winston 05-22-2023 DUI 4th.jpg
Raphael Whitsett 05-13-2023 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance.jpg
Raphael Whitsett 05-13-2023 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance.jpg
Joseph Torres 05-19-2023 Trafficking Controlled Substance; Possession of Controlled...
Joseph Torres 05-19-2023 Trafficking Controlled Substance; Possession of Controlled Substance-Crack Cocaine; Possession of Controlled Substance; Motor Vehicle Theft.jpg
Linda Griffin 05-17-2023 Trespassing; Disturbance of the Peace; Possession of Drug...
Linda Griffin 05-17-2023 Trespassing; Disturbance of the Peace; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
L C Harrison 05-17-2023 Disturbance of the Peace.jpg
L C Harrison 05-17-2023 Disturbance of the Peace.jpg
Sadarius Bohannon 05-20-2023 Possession of Stolen Firearm.jpg
Sadarius Bohannon 05-20-2023 Possession of Stolen Firearm.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.

Latest News

The scene on Stone Street in Tupelo
19-year-old arrested for kidnapping after teen found dead in Tupelo
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Man dies in Meridian shooting
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 23, 2023