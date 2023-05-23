Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 23, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Coroner: Bodies recovered from Chickasawhay River confirmed as missing teens

Latest News

Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Man dies in Meridian shooting
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2023
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects