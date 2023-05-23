Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children attending Crestwood Elementary because of a disturbance that happened Tuesday after an awards program.

The District said two adults attending the program got into a verbal argument and there was a report one had a weapon but no shots were fired on campus.

Carter said she sent the letter to reassure parents and let them know Meridian Police and Meridian School District Police acted appropriately and are working to apprehend the people involved. She called on anyone with information to report it to law enforcement.

Dr. Carter’s letter appears below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.