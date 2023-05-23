Mr. Antonio Thedford

Funeral services for Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Willie Ray Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Friendly Cemetery, Marion with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Mr. Thedford, 52, of Meridian, who died Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss.

