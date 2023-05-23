Mrs. Lottie Daniels

Lottie Daniels
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Funeral services for Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Larry Reed officiating.  Burial will follow in Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Bailey with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Daniels, 80, of Meridian, who died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his residence.  A visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

