New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School

Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Middle School will be welcoming a new Principal and Assistant Principal starting the next school year.

During a board meeting on Monday evening the Lauderdale County School Board approved Dr. Cody Killen as the new principal. Dr. Killen currently serves as the principal of Newton County High. In a statement, provided by the school district, Dr. Killen said he is very excited about taking on this new role and hope to continue the tradition of excellence at WLMS.

Robbi Cooper will be making the transition from Southeast High, where she currently serves as the graduation coach, to WLMS as the new assistant principal. She was approved earlier this year by the school board to take over as the second in command at WLMS. Cooper stated she believes in having an open door policy and the students best interest will always be at the forefront of their decisions.

Mr. Glenn Boothe, the current principal is transitioning to serve as the head of the District’s alternative school. Mrs. Leigh Rodgers, the current Assistant Principal, will be moving to LCSD Central Services office for a position she was hired for earlier this year.

