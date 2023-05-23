Newton County School District cut the ribbon on the new CTE building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Newton County School District is excited about the future.

To prove their excitement, they have opened up a brand new facility offering more classes in their Career Technical Education program.

“We just used decided to use our money that was going to make changes for the next 30 years here at Newton County, and I hope that’s what we’ve done and we’ve worked hard to do,” said Superintendent, J.O. Amis.

The school district was struggling to provide its students with the space they needed to succeed in the existing program.

With this new 125,000-square-foot building, the district can have more than double the amount of students sign up and participate in the CTE courses.

“That it’s going to offer our students opportunity to experience different career and technical fields that are available in the state. It will give them. A facility that is up to date, it’s. Modern with the. Necessary equipment and. Facilities that they need in order to have a good quality experience. So when they leave here, they can go into further education industry workforce and be able to be competitive and obtain a job directly out of high school, in many cases, rather than having to go. Further, their education in other areas,” said CTE Director, Aaron Cooley.

CTE programs are blowing up across the state, and officials from the Mississippi legislature couldn’t be happier to see this boom.

“Well, the legislature invested $2,000,000 in this one facility, and we’re looking at those to Co-locate with the schools, which is so smart because the kids can literally walk down here for a period or two periods and go right back to class. So we’re really excited about this particular facility. So it’ll it’ll produce for generations. Education is the economy. That’s where this comes from,” said Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann.

The school district would like to thank Peavy Electronics for the donation of their building.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.