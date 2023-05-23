Ola Mae Amis
Ola Mae Amis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Place of Service: Clark Venable Church
Time and Date of Service: 11am Saturday, May 27, 2023
Place of Visitation: Clark Venable Church
Date and Time of Visitation: Saturday, May 27, 2023 10am-11am
Place of Interment: Pine Bluff Cemetery
Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes Union Location
7774-A Hwy 39 N
Meridian, MS 39305
PH: (601) 483-2206
FAX: (601) 693-2591
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.