Protesters rally at Alabama Capitol over bill preventing foreign ownership of land

Members of the Chinese American Association of Alabama gathered at the state Capitol Monday...
Members of the Chinese American Association of Alabama gathered at the state Capitol Monday afternoon to protest the "Alabama Property Protection Act."(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters gathered outside Alabama’s Capitol Monday afternoon to oppose the “Alabama Property Protection Act,” legislation they say is discriminatory because it would prevent citizens of foreign countries from buying property in the state.

The legislation originally focused only on Chinese citizens and entities but was later amended to include other “countries of concern” such as Iran, North Korea and Russia.

The group, members of the Chinese American Association of Alabama, has delivered a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey on behalf of Chinese citizens who currently live and work in Alabama.

“We feel that we can still be singled out when we just walk down the street,” said Dr. Zhiyong Wang. “It’s very, very hard to distinguish whether you’re a Chinese-American or just Chinese.”

“Now, I’m holding a working visa so this bill is really affecting my life because it’s prohibiting people like me, came to pursue American dream,” added Dr. Yao Peng. “The bill is telling me [I don’t] deserve [a] home in Alabama.”

Alabama’s version passed in the House but will have to return their for “reconciliation” because of the changes made in the Senate. If it’s approved by the House, it would move on to Ivey, whose signature would make it law.

A similar bill passed the Florida legislature and is already the focus of a lawsuit.

