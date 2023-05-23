Run for the Wall makes annual overnight stop in Meridian

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Run for the Wall has returned to Meridian once again to promote healing among veterans, their families, and friends. While also supporting our military personnel all over the world.

Run for the Wall is the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle ride starting in California & ending in Washington D.C.

It recognizes the sacrifices of Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA). The southern leg of the tour comes through Meridian on the Monday before Memorial Day each year.

Veteran’s Appreciation Committee Director, Patrick Kirby said their stop in the Queen City is a special one as bikers are treated to a home-cooked meal, an awards ceremony, and provided with laundry services during this overnight stop.

News 11 spoke with one rider about the impact of the journey.

“Run for the Wall was established about 20-something years ago to bring honor to the Vietnam vets that they did not receive when they came home after the Vietnam era and we also have about 1900 that never came home. This is what a blessing looks like—being received by your town, your citizens. Adorning flags on the sidewalks, speeches, laying a wreath. We’ve experienced that all over the country,” said Civilian Patriot Rider, Greg Welch.

A wreath-laying ceremony also occurred this evening at the Doughboy Monument in downtown Meridian.

The bikers will hit the road again Tuesday morning as they head to Alabama.

