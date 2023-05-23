U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near...
The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.(Source: WUSA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

In an update early Tuesday, Guglielmi said preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.

Police deemed the truck was safe.

Guglielmi says charges will be filed by the U.S. Park Police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi Native, Colin Stough, places 3rd in American Idol finale
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
A 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were swimming in the Chickasawhay River near the...
Search continues for 2 missing teens on the Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Hall wins pitcher of year and named semifinalist for golden spikes award - clipped version
- clipped version
Run for the Wall makes annual overnight stop in Meridian - clipped version