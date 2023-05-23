Tuesday brings cooler temps and some showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a broad surface area of low pressure over the Gulf Coast, and there’s also an upper-level disturbance over our Region. These elements are leading to unsettled weather across parts of the Gulf Coast states and the SE. We’ll tap into some scattered showers affiliated with this system on Tuesday as it drifts into our area from the east. Most of the showers should be light, but there could be some downpours at times...and maybe even some embedded thunderstorms. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for your Tuesday activities.

Along with the chance for showers, this system will open the door for unseasonably cool temps to wedge into our area. Highs for Tuesday will range from low 80s (western parts of our WTOK viewing area) to mid-upper 70s (eastern parts of our WTOK viewing area). So the trend will be 5-10 degrees below the average in many areas. Wednesday morning lows will also be unseasonably cool...falling into the upper 50s. Below average temps will follow us into the end of the workweek.

The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend could also remain unseasonably cool due to an upper-level closed low that could sit over the region. If this materializes, a few showers will be possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

