1 shot, seriously injured overnight in Jones Co., suspect on the run

Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations...
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator in the case.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is wanted after seriously injuring a man in a shooting at a Jones County apartment complex overnight Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the incident at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community. The sheriff’s department said the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

JCSD said the victim was shot in the foot and pelvic region and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment and surgery. His identity is being withheld to make sure his family has been notified.

JCSD said the victim was shot in the foot and pelvic region and taken to South Central Regional...
JCSD said the victim was shot in the foot and pelvic region and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment and surgery.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator in the case.

Updates will be made when new information in the investigation becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles
18-wheeler carrying chickens crashes on I-20
18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help