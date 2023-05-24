5 Dadeville mass shooting suspects face more charges following indictment

of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional charges.
of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional charges.(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional charges.

The announcement came Wednesday from the 5th Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office. District Attorney Mike Segrest said a Tallapoosa County grand jury returned an indictment against the five defendants Monday. Those defendants include 20-year-old Willie Brown, 19-year-old Johnny Brown, 19-year-old Wilson Hill and two juvenile defendants aged 16 and 17.

The 145-page indictment gives each suspect four counts of reckless murder, 24 counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. This makes 29 counts each, or 145 counts in total.

The murder charges are for each of the four victims who died. The first-degree assault charges are for those who suffered penetrating gunshot wounds. The third-degree assault counts are for the victims who suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Segrest said if found guilty, they could face 20 years to life in prison for each of the four murder counts and a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years on all first-degree assault counts.

The April 15 shooting claimed the lives of Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19. It happened during a birthday party at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles
Improved technologies allow a more reliable television signal to cable viewers .
New technologies improve signal for cable viewers
Three former JPD officers charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death
Three former JPD officers charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.
Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting