Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune

After a series of virtual interviews to enter the competition, the duo received the green light to travel to California and play on the game show.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - There you have it!

Congratulations to Moss Point’s Retta Alexander and her grandson Julian for winning Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune.

After a series of virtual interviews to enter the competition, the duo received the green light to travel to California and play on the game show.

Alexander said Wheel of Fortune is one of her and her grandson’s favorite things to watch.

She’s dreamed of going onto the big stage for several years.

To celebrate, Alexander’s family hosted a watch party to cheer her on.

”I’ve been watching Wheel of Fortune since I was a little itty-bitty kid. It’s always been my dream to go on Wheel of Fortune. I came home with the prize of knowing I fulfilled one of my lifelong dreams and everything,” said Retta Alexander.

Alexander’s hard work paid off, earning her a $50,000 jackpot.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles
18-wheeler carrying chickens crashes on I-20
18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help