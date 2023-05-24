Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for former UA basketball player Darius Miles.

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said the bond issue might be revisited at a later time.

Court documents show Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death. Davis has also been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

Davis is also being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
The incident happened after Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address at 4665...
MBI confirms ID of person killed in Marion Co. officer-involved shooting
18-wheeler carrying chickens crashes on I-20
18-wheeler carrying crates of chickens crashes on I-20
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help