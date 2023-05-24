City of Meridian Arrest Report May 24, 2023
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER B GRAHAM
|1979
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TEASHLEY J COLLINS
|1991
|2427 4TH AVE APT 1A MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|BREANNA PHILLIPS
|1993
|107 71ST PL APT 151 MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|KADAVIOUS M GODDARD
|1998
|109 38TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|CHILD NEGLECT
|DANIEL R BAXLEY
|1984
|1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|DORLISEYA L RUSH
|2001
|2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
EMBEZZLEMENT
|DONALD MATTHEWS
|1960
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:56 AM on May 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:10 PM on May 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.