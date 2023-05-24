City of Meridian Arrest Report May 24, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER B GRAHAM1979HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TEASHLEY J COLLINS19912427 4TH AVE APT 1A MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
BREANNA PHILLIPS1993107 71ST PL APT 151 MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
KADAVIOUS M GODDARD1998109 38TH CT MERIDIAN, MSCHILD NEGLECT
DANIEL R BAXLEY19841636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
DORLISEYA L RUSH20012012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
EMBEZZLEMENT
DONALD MATTHEWS1960HOMELESSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:56 AM on May 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:10 PM on May 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2023
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help
Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Daily Docket 1
Kemper County Arrest Report May 23, 2023