City of Meridian Arrest Report May 24, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:56 AM on May 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:10 PM on May 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.