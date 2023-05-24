The City of Meridian updates the public on sewer system repairing projects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian hosted a Consent Decree town hall meeting for the public Tuesday night, discussing sewer problems and solutions that could affect you at home.

The Meridian Consent Decree is a legal agreement between the city, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, on August 6, 2019, that requires the development and implementation of studies and plans to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows (SOS).

Since 2019, there have been construction projects underway across the city including monitoring manholes for SOSs, surveying existing sewer lines, and replacing thousands of feet of pipe.

Public Works Director--David Hodge shares why pipes become broken and the importance of fixing the issue.

“100 years ago they were made out of clay these pipes. So they’re still in the ground. Some are functioning very well but others are weak and when they’re weak they collapse. If we can’t get in there and line them, then we have to replace them. There are also concrete pipes. Some concrete is good but over time the hydrogen sulfide, the gases within the sewer, will deteriorate, and the top of the crown of the pipe and so the crown will actually collapse. And there goes your sewer. So you basically have to tear those out and put new pipes in,” said Hodge.

Hodge said educating the community to know what can and can’t be flushed down drains and toilets is one step to preventing the problem.

To learn more about the Consent Decree, projects and programs visit https://www.meridianms.org/city-departments/public-works/city-of-meridian-ms-consent-decree/

