ECCC’s Gage Miller competing in NJCAA Golf National Championship

PLYMOUTH, Indiana (WTOK) - Gage Miller teed it up on Tuesday for his first round in the NJCAA Division II National Championship.

The Sophomore out of Anniston, Alabama, shot +4 in his first round after he teed off early Tuesday morning.

Miller was happy with his first round, but he knows he has some work to do if he wants to compete for the Championship.

“I need to try and fix my driver. Try and get it a little straighter because it’s tough out here if you miss the fairways. The rough is really thick, but maybe hit through it on a couple more holes. And fix my putting a little. I miss some putts today that I don’t normally miss. So hopefully, we’ll get that straightened out tomorrow and the other two days,” Miller said.

Miller’s coach, Scott Hill, was proud of how he competed today and battled the tough course.

“From Hole 4, I mean, it was a great start on Number 1, like he said. But from Hole 4 to 18, he played Two Over [par]. Could have easily been Even Par for those remaining holes.”

Miller will begin his second round on Wednesday afternoon at 12:42 PM, EST, or 11:42 AM, CST.

