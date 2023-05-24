Enterprise police seeking public’s help

Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.(Enterprise Police Department)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run Tuesday night.

The Chevy Traverse was at the Enterprise Dollar General when it allegedly hit another vehicle.

Chief McNeece says the vehicle could have damage to the front driver’s side.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Chief McNeece at 601-479-6711.

