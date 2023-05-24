A few showers for Hump Day, then we get some dry days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level area of low pressure has been meandering over the Gulf Coast States, and it’ll continue to do so through Wednesday morning. Then, it’ll gradually move farther away throughout the day. It’ll be close enough to keep a few hit & miss showers in our forecast for Wednesday morning and early afternoon. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for your Hump Day outdoor plans. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t likely.

Since the upper-level disturbance will be out of our area by Thursday, we get to enjoy a rain-free day. Actually, Friday is also looking rain-free. So, make sure to take full advantage of those days because another upper-level disturbance will bring a few more showers to our area by Saturday.

As for temps, they’ll remain at or below average through Sunday. So, each day, plan for highs to range from the low-mid 80s. By Memorial Day , it looks like the cool upper-level disturbance will move away from us. So, temps will return to average for the holiday with mid-upper 80s. Warmer temps look to revisit us for the start of June as 90s return.

