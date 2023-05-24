A few showers for Hump Day, then we get some dry days

Keep an umbrella with you on Wednesday
Keep an umbrella with you on Wednesday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level area of low pressure has been meandering over the Gulf Coast States, and it’ll continue to do so through Wednesday morning. Then, it’ll gradually move farther away throughout the day. It’ll be close enough to keep a few hit & miss showers in our forecast for Wednesday morning and early afternoon. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for your Hump Day outdoor plans. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t likely.

Since the upper-level disturbance will be out of our area by Thursday, we get to enjoy a rain-free day. Actually, Friday is also looking rain-free. So, make sure to take full advantage of those days because another upper-level disturbance will bring a few more showers to our area by Saturday.

As for temps, they’ll remain at or below average through Sunday. So, each day, plan for highs to range from the low-mid 80s. By Memorial Day, it looks like the cool upper-level disturbance will move away from us. So, temps will return to average for the holiday with mid-upper 80s. Warmer temps look to revisit us for the start of June as 90s return.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
Police searching for murder suspect in Tuesday afternoon shooting
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 23rd, 2023
Pack rain gear
Cloudy and comfortable Tuesday as rain showers remain in the forecast
It'll feel more like early - mid April
Tuesday brings cooler temps and some showers
Disturbance 1: 10% chance of development
A Disturbance is in the Atlantic ahead of Hurricane Season