Grand Slam in extras puts the Knights in the State Championship

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights took on the Mooreville Troopers in Game Two of their best-of-three series on Tuesday Night.

The Knights, up 1-0 in the series, would advance to the State Championships next week with a win.

Two runs in the first inning put West Lauderdale up early in the game, but Mooreville would come back, scoring a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead over the Knights.

Over the next few innings, the Knights scored 5 runs to recapture the lead in the late stages of Game Two.

However, down 4, in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Troopers would come back and tie the game up at 7 runs apiece, forcing extra innings.

The Knights pulled away in the top of the ninth inning, with a grand slam, that put West Lauderdale up 11-7.

The Knights closed out the game in the bottom of the inning, and advance to the State Championship, where they will face the winner of the Sumrall/Purvis series.

