Hall tosses 9-inning gem as USM wins SBC tourney opener

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - A few days after being named Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of Year, University of Southern Mississippi ace Tanner Hall lived up to the billing.

Hall twirled a complete-game three-hitter Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium as the Golden Eagles bopped James Madison University, 7-1., in the opening round of the 2023 SBC Baseball Championships.

Hall (12-3) allowed an unearned run in the fourth inning. He struck out nine and walked none, covering the distance in 102 pitches.

Hall capped his outing with a caught-looking strikeout of JMU second baseman Mike Mancini.

After JMU (32-24) nicked Hall for a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning USM freshman second baseman Nick Monistere gave The Golden Eagles the lead for good with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning.

USM senior outfielder Reece Ewing drove in three runs, including a two-run single in USM’s three-run sixth inning.

The Golden Eagles (38-16) collected 14 hits, with each players in the starting batting order picking up at least one hit.

Second-seeded USM will face Troy University (19-12) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a winner’s bracket game. The third-seeded Trojans advanced with a 10-9, walk-off victory in extra innings over Appalachian State University (27-24).

