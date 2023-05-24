As the holiday approaches, the overall weather pattern doesn’t look too bad

Saturday may be the only fly in the ointment
Saturday may be the only fly in the ointment(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level low is slowly moving east & south of our area, so our weather will become a bit warmer and brighter in the coming days. However, for Thursday, it’ll still be close enough (and there will be enough atmospheric moisture) for some isolated PM showers to pop-up in our area. Regardless, we’ll have lots more overall sunshine compared to what we experienced on Wednesday. Also, it’ll be a warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 80s (getting closer to the average).

Friday, the weather looks dry with more mid 80s expected. However, another upper disturbance will move into our area from the north. This feature will lead to a cooler Saturday with highs closer to 80 degrees. It’ll also bring a few showers back to our area as the upper-low closes off over our region. It looks like it’ll move away by Sunday, bringing back dry weather with mid 80s.

Memorial Day, the weather looks great for outdoor plans. Plan for a mix of clouds & sun with highs in the mid 80s. After the holiday, an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves in. This will help warm temps up to around 90 degrees as we get closer to the start of June.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

An area of low pressure is expected to develop just off the SE U.S. Coast this weekend. Due to its proximity to land and stronger upper level winds, it has a very low chance for development. Yet, it will be an area that the NHC monitors as this system brings rain to parts of the SE.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 24th, 2023
Scattered showers return Sat.
Not a complete washout but Wing Wednesday calls for rain showers
Keep an umbrella with you on Wednesday
A few showers for Hump Day, then we get some dry days
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 23rd, 2023