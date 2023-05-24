As the holiday approaches, the overall weather pattern doesn’t look too bad

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level low is slowly moving east & south of our area, so our weather will become a bit warmer and brighter in the coming days. However, for Thursday, it’ll still be close enough (and there will be enough atmospheric moisture) for some isolated PM showers to pop-up in our area. Regardless, we’ll have lots more overall sunshine compared to what we experienced on Wednesday. Also, it’ll be a warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 80s (getting closer to the average).

Friday, the weather looks dry with more mid 80s expected. However, another upper disturbance will move into our area from the north. This feature will lead to a cooler Saturday with highs closer to 80 degrees. It’ll also bring a few showers back to our area as the upper-low closes off over our region. It looks like it’ll move away by Sunday, bringing back dry weather with mid 80s.

Memorial Day, the weather looks great for outdoor plans. Plan for a mix of clouds & sun with highs in the mid 80s. After the holiday, an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves in. This will help warm temps up to around 90 degrees as we get closer to the start of June.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

An area of low pressure is expected to develop just off the SE U.S. Coast this weekend. Due to its proximity to land and stronger upper level winds, it has a very low chance for development. Yet, it will be an area that the NHC monitors as this system brings rain to parts of the SE.

