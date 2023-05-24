New technologies improve signal for cable viewers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV and MaxxSouth Broadband are proud to launch improved technologies that allow a more reliable television signal to cable viewers in Philadelphia, Mississippi, and several communities in Neshoba, Newton, Scott & Winston counties.

WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager, Jacque Harms, says the team worked with several IP experts to install equipment that allows the WTOK signal to be delivered to cable customers. “Our signal now leaves our building over the internet versus over the air,” says Harms, “which gives viewers a more reliable signal that cannot be affected by weather and the atmosphere.”

Justin Hicks, Director of IP Network Operations and Video Services for MaxxSouth Broadband, thanked WTOK-TV for the new IP stream. “This is a huge relief to the entire organization, as we have struggled mightily with the reliability of the OTA signal for some time now. This new IP stream will give us resiliency against so many elements we have battled in the industry for years such as co-channeling, inclement weather, and other types of interference.

Hicks says, “We hope WTOK is the first of many major broadcasters in the MaxxSouth footprint to migrate to the IP stream model. While we realize this is not a guaranteed signal should the station have a power or internet outage, it will be a more reliable source for over 99% of the time.”

Hicks says they will have a backup feed that utilizes their existing antenna system in Philadelphia just in case there are any disruptions with the IP stream.

“Our viewers are always our number one priority. We appreciate their patience as we navigated this new technology and delivery system,” says Harms.

WTOK-TV is owned by Gray Television, Inc., which is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

