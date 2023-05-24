JSU featured in Amazon Prime’s ‘The College Tour’ series

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime may be gone, but Amazon Prime is shining a national light on Jackson State University through its focus on American colleges.

The Amazon Prime series “The College Tour” is giving the world a look at life on JSU’s campus told through the students who chose to attend the Mississippi University.

“With the help of the JSU’s bioengineering community and the Honors College I know that I’ll be ready for any bumps or blockades that come with my path,” said JSU student Kourtney Smith in a clip from the episode.

Nine students and one alumnus, Mississippi Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Turner, are featured in the 30-minute episode.

“They’re giving you history,” said Dr. Josiah Sampson III. “They’re giving you experiences.”

The university’s enrollment management vice president said Amazon reached out to the university in November, wanting to include them in their eighth season.

“The takeaway for this episode is to really increase awareness nationwide, worldwide about Jackson State University,” said Sampson. “The excellent academic programs that we offer and the great student experiences that our students have while they matriculate here.”

Cameras were rolling for a week and were rolling following the students on campus, allowing them to share their perspectives on college life and their goals.

“Although my journey has just begun I can confidently say that Jackson State has given me tools I can cherish forever,” said Cameron Adams, another student sharing his experience.

According to school officials, Jackson State is one of the first HBCUs to be featured in the series. You can see JSU in Season Eight, Episode 12 on Amazon Prime.

