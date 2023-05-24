Local artists set to open for Rhonda Vincent at the Temple Theatre

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Finalists from the Jimmie Rodgers Singer/Songwriter Competition will get another chance to showcase their talents this week.

Finalists from the youth and adult competitions will be invited to open for bluegrass singer, Rhonda Vincent, this Friday at the Temple Theatre in Meridian.

Alana Broughton, one of the finalists, encourages the community to come out and enjoy music from local musicians.

“I want our local musicians and performers to come out and support this. There is so much that happens in Meridian, and I know people have their own gigs, but come out and support your music scene. Come out and support these young people. So come support the future of music in this town, these young people, and support huge artists coming to Meridian,” said Broughton.

Showtime Friday night is at 7:00 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 for adults. Kids 15 and under get in free.

