Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting

“The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday in the parking lot of 4620 Poplar Springs Drive.

The victim was shot multiple times by unknown individuals and was pronounced deceased on scene. This is an ongoing investigation and any known information from the community with solving this case is greatly appreciated.

We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the victim and also reassure the community that MPD investigators and the Special Operations Unit are tirelessly working to solve this case and others that are pending.”