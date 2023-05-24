Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting

Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young released a statement Wednesday on a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. on Poplar Springs Drive.

The MPD released information Tuesday evening but did not mention the wanted person in Wednesday’s statement.

Information about the case may be reported to MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

