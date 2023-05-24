Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young released a statement Wednesday on a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. on Poplar Springs Drive.
The MPD released information Tuesday evening but did not mention the wanted person in Wednesday’s statement.
Information about the case may be reported to MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.