MHS making big change to Thursday’s graduation ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a statement from Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter, the Meridian High graduation has been changed.

It will now be held at the Evangel Temple on Hwy. 45 at 9:00 Thursday morning.

Dr. Carter stated the change was made out of an abundance of caution, due to recent events. Dr. Carter went on to say that the decision was not made lightly.

Read Dr. Carter’s announcement below:

