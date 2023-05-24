Funeral services for Mr. Jackie D. “Jack Jack” Mayatt will be held Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at 11:30 AM at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Lovett officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Southern Methodist Church Cemetery.

Jack Jack Mayatt, age 58, of the Martin Community in Collinsville, MS passed away Saturday May 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was an active lifetime member of Antioch Southern Methodist Church where he served in church leadership and various other roles. Jack was a loving son, brother, husband, father, Papaw, and friend. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and just about anything related to the outdoors. He retired after 31 years at CertainTeed as the company’s Customer Service Manager. After retirement he began a second career with Beau Wicks, Harrison Cook, and Companies as a Project Manager. He volunteered almost twenty years of his time coaching recreational baseball, softball, and soccer for his children’s teams. He authored two Christian motivational books; A Better Man and Mindset is Everything .

He is survived by his wife of 24years Jana Mayatt, his children Rush Mayatt (Wende), Cain Mayatt (Madison), Grant Hartman (Carson), Kennedy Mayatt (Sam Odom), his mother Nell Mayatt, his brother Cliff Mayatt (Kristin), his sister Terisa Pittman (Bo), grandchildren, John Miles Mayatt, Layton Brooke Mayatt, Lawson Mayatt, Rowdy Mayatt, and McCain Mayatt and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father Franklin D. “Jack” Mayatt.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Antioch Southern Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be: Dane Ethridge, Dane Poole, Harrison Cook, Roger Williams, Neil McKeithen and Kevin McKinion.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5 PM- 7 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends an hour prior to service time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

