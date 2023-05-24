A graveside service for Mrs. Kathy Reynolds Talbert will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lauderdale Cemetery with Brother Mike Boles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Kathy Reynolds Talbert, age 73, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Kathy was born October 22, 1949 in Humboldt, Tennessee. In her early life, she worked as a veterinary technician for Lauderdale County Animal Control. She worked alongside Dr. Shannon and was instrumental in designing the current Lauderdale County Animal Shelter as well as implementing humane euthanasia in the county. She married the love of her life, Henry Talbert, in 1988. Kathy was a home maker for most of their married life; she enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and watching Duck Dynasty. She was a dedicated Christian and member of Evangel Temple. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Mrs. Talbert is survived by her husband, Henry Talbert; her son, Greggory Talbert; and her siblings, Tish Schwein and Pamela Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Reynolds, Letitia Reynolds, and Virginia Reynolds; and her siblings, David Hudson.

Pall bearers will be Gregory Talbert, Steve Bolen, Ronnie Alexander, Brandon Nelson, Chris Ward, and Christopher J. Holliman.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

