Not a complete washout but Wing Wednesday calls for rain showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Pack your rain gear as scattered showers are possible. Rain showers move in through themorning and will last on and off again until later this evening. Highs are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Luckily though rain showers will clear as we end the week, so be sure to plan some outdoor activities for the weekend. However, there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Stay safe and have a great day.

