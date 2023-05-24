Not a complete washout but Wing Wednesday calls for rain showers

Scattered showers return Sat.
Scattered showers return Sat.(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Pack your rain gear as scattered showers are possible. Rain showers move in through themorning and will last on and off again until later this evening. Highs are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Luckily though rain showers will clear as we end the week, so be sure to plan some outdoor activities for the weekend. However, there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesdays murder
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 24th, 2023
Keep an umbrella with you on Wednesday
A few showers for Hump Day, then we get some dry days
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 23rd, 2023
Pack rain gear
Cloudy and comfortable Tuesday as rain showers remain in the forecast