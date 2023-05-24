DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the East Central Community College Baseball team.

The Warriors bounced back after a 13-1 loss against the LSU Eunice Bengals and were able to beat the number one team in the nation, 8-2, last Friday, and they won the Region 23 Championship.

The Warriors move on to Enid, Oklahoma, for the NJCAA World Series.

Congratulations to this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week, the ECCC Warriors baseball team.

