Total Pain Care Team of the Week: The ECCC Warriors Baseball Team

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the East Central Community College Baseball team.

The Warriors bounced back after a 13-1 loss against the LSU Eunice Bengals and were able to beat the number one team in the nation, 8-2, last Friday, and they won the Region 23 Championship.

The Warriors move on to Enid, Oklahoma, for the NJCAA World Series.

Congratulations to this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week, the ECCC Warriors baseball team.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
Murder suspect turns himself in to Meridian Police
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
Meridian Police published surveillance images of suspected shoplifters.
MPD asks for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Dr. Cody Killen (left) and Robbi Cooper (right)
New leadership for West Lauderdale Middle School
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter home to parents of children...
Letter sent to Crestwood parents after ‘verbal altercation’ Tuesday

Latest News

Gage Miller competes in the NJCAA Division II Golf National Championship.
ECCC’s Gage Miller competing in NJCAA Golf National Championship
The East Central Community College Warriros prep for the NJCAA World Series, which starts on...
Warriors baseball team prep for World Series
Caden Boswell gets the start in Game One of West Lauderdale's best-of-three series against the...
Grand Slam in extras puts the Knights in the State Championship
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience