Two JSU baseball players earn All-SWAC honors

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State baseball players were named to a Southwestern Athletic Conference All-SWAC team after stellar individual seasons.

Initially named a preseason All-SWAC first-team member before the start of the season, Jackson State third baseman and Ferris Trophy nominee Ty Hill was named to the All-SWAC second team on Tuesday, along with relief pitcher Erick Gonzalez.

Hill earned all-conference honors for a third consecutive season. He led the Tigers in nearly all hitting categories in the regular season, leading the team with a batting average of .390 at the plate, hitting the most doubles and triples (16 doubles and four triples), and hitting the most home runs on the team with six.

The Saltillo, Mississippi native also secured the second-most hits during the regular season with 67 hits.

Gonzalez, the closer for Jackson State, posted a 2-1 record with a 4.24 ERA with a SWAC-high eight saves on the season. He struck out 60 hitters in only 46.2 innings pitched, with a more than 3-to-1 strikeouts-to-walk ratio.

Jackson State qualified for the SWAC Baseball Tournament and will play against Grambling State in the first round on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

JSU beat Grambling in a 12-inning thriller 12-11 in February after trailing 10-3 during the majority of the contest.

The game will be video streamed on YouTube via the SWAC Digital Network.

