Warriors baseball team prep for World Series

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time ever, the East Central Community College Baseball team will make the 720-mile trek to Enid, Oklahoma, to compete in the NJCAA World Series.

Their first-round matchup is against Southeastern Iowa Blackhawks, on Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 PM.

“They’re always very well-coached, and I’m not just saying that. Justin Shulte does a phenomenal job. He reached out to me and congratulated me, and I did the same. There’s a lot of mutual respect there, and I know they will be prepared. We played them in February, but we’re not the same team we were in February, and they’re not going to be either,” Warriors head coach, Chris Holliman said.

The players on the team are excited to be part of the first team ever to make the NJCAA World Series, but they know their goals remain in front of them.

“It means everything. With all the ups and downs this team’s been through this year, it’s a great accomplishment to make it, but we’re not done yet. The ultimate goal is to win a national championship,” team captain, Leighton Jenkins, said.

Grant Edwards, on being a leader for the team, said, “It’s meant the world to me. Trying to lead the guys in the right direction, trying to be the best leader I can be, to get the guys on the field ready every day and compete.”

Team captain, Eli Collins added, “It’s awesome. It feels really good to get so close, coming so close to stuff like that. Actually, getting to it, being able to represent... It feels great.”

The Warriors will begin the 720 mile trek to Enid, Oklahoma starting Thursday morning.

