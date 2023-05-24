Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

