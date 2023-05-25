City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BARBARA SHIELDS1992HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT L NEELY1968353 N DAVIS ST FORREST, MSDUI REFUSAL
RESISTING ARREST
WILLIE E CLARK19821330 HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:36 AM on May 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 4:04 PM on May 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

