City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:36 AM on May 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 4:04 PM on May 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.