Five Wildcats sign the dotted line

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Five Meridian high school student athletes will be continuing their academic and athletic careers at the College Level.

Three members of the Wildcats track team all signed with the same college.

Jeffrey Gathright, Andreikis Terry, and Makhel Tart all signed with Coahoma Community College.

Meanwhile, Wildcats baseball player, Tyler Grace, signed with Southeastern Baptist College.

Wildcats powerlifter, Emmanuel Wilson, signed with Mountain Christian University.

