GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel

GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel(City of Jackson)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bodycam footage has been released of the encounter between Jackson police and Keith Murriel, a Black man who died in custody on New Year’s Eve.

The video comes after the indictment of former officers Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty and James Land, who are charged in Murriel’s death.

Jackson police initially said in a statement that the 41-year-old father of two died after experiencing a “medical emergency” on the scene.

The incident appears to begin on the night of December 31 when Murriel was told to leave the property of the Extended Stay hotel on Beasley Road.

Officers can be heard on bodycam explaining to their sergeant that the security guard at the hotel had told them that Murriel had been harassing pedestrians in the parking lot, and that the security guard told Murriel to leave “at least eight times.”

Murriel would eventually leave the property, but later returned while officers were still on the scene. That’s when he was tackled to the ground and repeatedly tased.

The officers later told their sergeant that they had “no choice” but to tase him.

Attorneys for Murriel allege he was tased “over 80 times” during the course of his arrest. He would also be cuffed three times.

Murriel eventually passed out, and was placed in the back of an officer’s police car. An ambulance was called and, once it arrived, chest compressions began.

The three officers involved in the arrest were indicted by a grand jury on May 12. Willis and McCarty are charged with second-degree murder, and Land is charged with manslaughter.

Warning: the following videos are graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday looks to be a great day to enjoy the pool

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Avaionia Smith
Highs are in the mid 80s

State

5 Dadeville mass shooting suspects face more charges following indictment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
Five of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional charges.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago

Local

Man drowns in Lauderdale County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The drowning happened at Dalewood Lake.

News

Superintendent Lundy Brantley honored ahead of retirement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tynisha Jackson
Neshoba County School District hosted a retirement reception for Brantley at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia.

Latest News

News

Five Wildcats sign the dotted line - clipped version

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Latest development in Mississippi’s gubernatorial race

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
There are still more than five months before you could see Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley’s names appear on the same ballot in the governor’s race.

News

Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ross McLeod
With sales plummeting, local distributors of Anheuser-Bush products are feeling the pressure.

News

Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

JSU featured in Amazon Prime’s ‘The College Tour’ series

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Roslyn Anderson
The Amazon Prime series “The College Tour” is giving the world a look at life on JSU’s campus told through the students who chose to attend the Mississippi University.